Sunderland loanee Chris Mepham has given his first interview for the Black Cats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defender Chris Mepham has claimed that he wants to do “great things” on Wearside after joining the Black Cats on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Bournemouth last month.

The 26-year-old was a deadline day addition to Regis Le Bris’ squad, but has only just arrived in the North East after being called up for international duty by Wales during the current break. Mepham played a full 90 minutes in a 2-1 win over Montenegro on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now that he has linked up with his new teammates, the centre-back has spoken about the quality he has already seen from Sunderland this season, as well as outlining what he believes he can add to Le Bris’ side. Speaking to the Black Cats’ in-house media, he said: “It's obviously a very young team, which is obviously amazing to have so many young players playing at this level.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

”With that, there might be a little bit of inexperience in the team and I like to think I can bring that experience from having played in World Cup matches and Euro matches, and obviously Premier League games. I like to think I can bring that calm head at times, and I'm looking forward to playing in front of an amazing fan base and hopefully doing great things here.”

When asked about his style of play, Mepham added: “I like to think I'm a good, technical centre back. I don't want to big myself up too much but I like to think I bring that calmness on the ball and I compete well. I know, obviously, going to the Portsmouth game [Sunderland’s 3-1 win in their last Championship outing] I noticed any time there was a big tackle, the crowd loved it and I like to think I like and relish that side of the game, and hopefully the combination of both can work well here. Like I said, by the experience I have I think if I can help players around me and make their life easier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what he thought about the Black Cats’ ardent fanbase, Mepham said: “Amazing. I've played here before and the atmosphere is incredible. I think that's probably a big reason why I've come here. Obviously, big club, like I said, big fan base and I think as a player you want to play in them kind of games and in them atmospheres. Hopefully I can contribute to a successful season.”