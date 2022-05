As is now tradition whenever Sunderland reach a Wembley final, supporters gathered in Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square on the Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of fans lined the streets, singing and chanting and our Echo SAFC team were there to capture the scenes ahead of the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers.

This is the video footage of fans in Trafalgar Square gearing up for the big game in style.