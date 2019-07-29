Bryan Oviedo leaves Sunderland - as FC Copenhagen boss offers a revealing admission
Bryan Oviedo has left Sunderland after two-and-a-half years at the club.
The left-back has joined former club FC Copenhagen, signing a contract that will run until 2022.
The terms of the departure have not been revealed, although a statement on the FC Copenhagen website said that he joined after being ‘released’ by Sunderland.
As the biggest earner at the club by a significant margin, Sunderland were keen to find a solution to take his wages off the bill.
A club statement from Sunderland reads: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that Bryan Oviedo has joined FC Copenhagen.
“The left-back, who moved to Wearside from Everton in January 2017, returns to the Danish Superliga side seven years after departing following a two-year spell at the Parken Stadium between 2010 and 2012.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“SAFC would like to thank Bryan for his service to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”
Oviedo made 77 appearances for the Black Cats.
Copenhagen boss Stale Solbakken praised Oviedo for making the deal possible.
“He is a defender with great offensive qualities, but at the same time he knows what is expected defensively and we have full confidence that he can complete the task.
"The economics made it difficult, but he himself invested in the fact that it was possible. It is good to see a player that will optimize their career sportingly and not look at it in the short term financially, and we are of course very pleased that it has now succeeded.”