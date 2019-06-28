Ex-Sunderland striker Jerome Sinclair looks set for a move to Holland

The ex-Liverpool forward failed to impress during his half-season spell at the Stadium of Light last year, scoring twice in 19 appearances before going on to join third-tier rivals Oxford United in January.

And while enjoying some success with the U’s, the Watford man looks set to reject a return to the Kassam Stadium – in favour of a move to the Netherlands.

Oxford had been pushing to seal a deal for the forward and offered improved financial terms.

But manager Karl Robinson admits defeat now looks likely with Sinclair set to move to Holland.

“We believe Jerome is going to Holland, even though we offered more than the Dutch club,” he said, speaking to the Oxford Mail.

“We did everything we had to do. We were told if we matched that (the Dutch offer) then it would be done.

“We more than matched it, so I was really happy with the fact the board had that clout to do so.”

Sinclair had previously said he was ‘happy’ at Oxford - and would consider a return.

“If I can continue to score goals and the manager wants to have me here next year, it’s something I’d seriously have to think about,” he had said.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here, hopefully we have a strong finish to the season and we take it from there.

“I’m definitely happy.”

*Celtic have completed their first summer signing after landing Toulouse defender Christopher Jullien in a deal reported to be worth £7million.

The 26-year-old centre-back has agreed a four-year deal.

Manager Neil Lennon said: "He is a quality player with great attributes.

"We've got a squad of great quality already, who have achieved incredible success over the past few seasons, but it's always good to add further quality, and that's what we've got with Christopher.