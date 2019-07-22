Former Sunderland target attracts Coventry City's attention whilst Ex-Cats & Newcastle winger joins Luton Town - League One round-up
Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United winger Kazenga Lua Lua has re-joined Luton Town.
Lua Lua signed in January of Sunderland's disastrous 2017/18 Championship season - a campaign which saw Chris Coleman's Black Cats relegated to the third tier.
The former Newcastle man spent last season at Luton Town - helping his side towards the League One title. Speaking to the club's website, Lua Lua said: “I have got a good thing going at the club, when I broke into the team properly in January I really started to enjoy myself here.
"It was unbelievable the way we finished the season. The supporters have made me feel welcome since the moment I arrived."
Elsewhere in League One, Burton Albion are set to sign 25-year-old Hearts midfielder Ryan Edwards with the move expected to be completed in the coming days.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Coventry City have been linked with ex-Sunderland target Ross McCormack - the 32-year-old is reportedly ready to turn his back on a lucrative move to Asia.
The ex-Leeds and Aston Villa striker is a free agent after reaching an agreement with the Midlands club to terminate his deal earlier in the summer.
Former Sky Blues favourite Jack Grimmer, like former teammate Jordan Willis, is set to sign for another League One club, according to reports. The 25-year-old right-back has featured on a trial basis at Wycombe Wanderers.
The defender who had previously been linked with Blackpool, Bolton and Exeter, is a free agent after being released by manager Mark Robins.