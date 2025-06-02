The summer transfer window is open for business and Sunderland will hope to boost their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Sunderland are facing a potentially transformative summer transfer window as they prepare for their big return to the Premier League.

Speculation over which players could arrive at the Stadium of Light had already started before the Black Cats brought an end to their eight-year absence from the top flight with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final.

It is expected the Black Cats will confirmed Enzo Le Fee’s loan move from Serie A club Roma will be converted into a permanent switch after a promotion clause in the initial agreement was activated by the Wembley win. A defender, winger and striker could also be on the agenda as Sunderland prepare to face the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United in the Premier League next season.

However, there is something different about this year’s summer transfer window after FIFA announced a change that will provide additional time for clubs in the Premier League and EFL to sign players in June. But what is the change, why was it introduced and when will the summer transfer window come to a close?

How is this summer transfer window different?

The summer transfer window will be split across two separate periods for the first time since transfer windows were introduced ahead of the 2002/23 season. This change was introduced to allow clubs competing in the new look FIFA Club World Cup to sign players ahead of the tournament in the United States. The first high-profile deal was completed over the weekend when Real Madrid reportedly paid £10m to secure an early deal for Liverpool star Trent Alexander Arnold to allow the England international to feature in the tournament.

When does the summer transfer window open and close?

The ‘exceptional registration period’ introduced for the FIFA World Club Cup means this summer’s transfer window has been brought forward and officially opened for business on Sunday and the first phase of the window will remain open until Tuesday, June 10. The second phase of the window will get underway on Monday, June 16 and will remain open until Monday, September 1. The deadline for deals to be completed will come at 7pm, four hours earlier than the usual 11pm deadline.

When does the FIFA Club World Cup take place?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup takes place in the United States | Getty Images

The initial window which opened on Sunday was put in place to allow the 32 clubs competing the FIFA World Club Cup in the United States to sign and register players and have them available for selection for the tournament, which will run between Saturday, June 14 and Friday, July 13. The Premier League will be represented by Manchester City and Chelsea as they compete for a prize fund totalling £775m, of which £407m is distributed across all 32 clubs and £368m is awarded based on performances throughout the tournament.