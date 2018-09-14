Sunderland AFC latest news: Defender reveals transfer talks and free agent deal is sealed

It's been another busy day at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland continue to prepare for tomorrow's trip to Burton Albion.

There's been plenty happening on and off the field in the build-up to tomorrow's trip to the Pirelli Stadium, where Jack Ross' side will be keen to bounce back from consecutive draws.

From transfer talk to ticket news, here's a round-up of what's been happening at the Stadium of Light:

DEFENDER REVEALS TRUTH ON SUNDERLAND LINK

Former Sunderland defender Nedum Onuoha was linked with a return to the Black Cats over the summer - but says the speculation was purely that.

The centre back has now joined Real Salt Lake of the MLS and claims that while he did hold talks with some English clubs, the Black Cats weren't one of them.

READ: The 13 key contract decisions facing Jack Ross

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he said: "The Sunderland one, I never really heard anything about that, apart from people telling me they were interested.

"I spoke to a few managers quite locally to here — I wouldn’t want to necessarily say anything, I don’t know if it’s all top secret and what have you, but it was all quite close."

BURTON SECURE EMERGENCY LOAN DEAL

Burton Albion have strengthened their squad ahead of the visit of Sunderland, as goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov joins on a one-month deal.

MORE: Will Jack Ross play two up front at Burton?

Injuries to Bradley Collins and Stephen Bywater left the Brewers without a recognised goalkeeper, but they have moved swiftly to sign the former Nottingham Forest man.

Manager Nigel Clough said: "Dimitar was released by Forest a few weeks ago and we have had good reports on him. He has been training with Notts County so he’s fit and up to speed."

JACK ROSS KEEN TO OPEN CONTRACT TALKS

Sunderland boss Jack Ross is keen to see some of his younger players sign new deals.

After a hectic summer, the Scot is now turning his focus to securing the club's brightest talents on longer-term contracts - with many seeing their current deals expire next summer.

"We had a meeting on Thursday afternoon about how to progress that,” Ross said.

MORE: These are the players Jack Ross could offer new deals to

“If you look at the different challenges we have, that’s one where we should have been able to put a plan in place quicker than we have done but it has just been impossible.

“Now you have to assess those younger players, because it has been really good that they’ve come through the academy and made positive contributions.

UNDER-23s SET TO TAKE ON NORWICH

Sunderland supporters can watch Elliott Dickman's under-23 side take on Norwich City for free this weekend.

The game, which kicks-off at 12:30pm on Sunday, is being held at the Stadium of Light - and 2018/19 Sunderland season card holders can gain free admission.

Tickets are also available for just £3/£1 for those wishing to watch the Black Cats' next generation in Premier League 2 action.