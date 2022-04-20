Sunderland fan groups to meet with club bosses

Club bosses often meet with representatives of various fan groups throughout the season as part of a regular series of meetings.

And it has been revealed the next one will take place on Thursday, April 28.

Supporter groups that attend include fan organisation the Red and White Army (RAWA), the Sunderland Branch Liaison Council, the Sunderland Supporters Liaison Group and the Senior Supporters group.

RAWA tweeted: “On 28th April we meet with SAFC again, along with fellow supporter groups. What questions would you like us to put to the club?”

At the last one, chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said he has of yet not been able to agree a deal to acquire Stewart Donald's shareholding in Sunderland AFC.

Louis-Dreyfus met with the supporters collective last month after there was widespread outrage amongst the fanbase that a year after his arrival, it was revealed that he owned only a 41% stake in the club.

That has renewed calls for the departure of the Madrox consortium, with Donald and Charlie Methven then stating publicly that they would sell their remaining 39% share for £11.7 million (valuing the club at £30 million as a whole).

Louis-Dreyfus has previously signalled that he is unlikely to meet that price, and has said that he would be open to a third party acquiring those shares if they are prepared to meet it.