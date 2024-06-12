Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland fans followed their team in huge numbers despite an underwhelming campaign.

Sunderland fans played their part in a record-breaking campaign for the English Football League (EFL), following confirmation it was the highest-attended league body in Europe during the 2023/24 season.

More than 21.5million passionate fans walked through the turnstiles of the 72 clubs across the Championship, League One and League Two, making the EFL Europe’s best-attended competition. It has overtaken Germany’s two-tier offering from the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga for the first time, as well as being ahead of Serie A and Serie B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over half of that figure has come from the Championship, with more than 12.7million attending games - the second highest one-league figure on the continent and more than La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga. A significant portion of that figure will have come from Sunderland supporters, with the Stadium of Light’s average attendance of 37,692 the highest across all 24 teams.

The Stadium of Light’s total attendance across the season of 791,542 was second only to Leeds United, who played two more home games - including the trip to Wembley which has been classed as a home game - due to their participation in the Championship play-offs. And those impressive numbers came during an underwhelming campaign in which the Black Cats burned through three managers, eventually finishing 16th with Mike Dodds in interim charge.

EFL Chief Executive, Trevor Birch said: ““The 2023/24 numbers - not just in stadiums, but inside homes all around the world – are tangible proof that our competitions now rank among some of the most exciting and popular in European football. To be the highest attended league body in Europe is testament to our League and Clubs.

“It really is a remarkable feat when you consider the quality of players and football on show across the continent. These numbers are not only a result of the strength and depth of the EFL but also highlight the importance of the football pyramid and the reasons why we need to protect it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another major achievement, the Championship play-off final between Leeds and Southampton recorded a higher attendance (85,862) than the FA Cup final clash between Manchester United and Manchester City 24 hours beforehand (84,814).

The Championship also enjoyed record-breaking figures regarding television figures, with an average of 333,000 viewers for each fixture within the United Kingdom alone. Sunderland were a regular pick for broadcasters, particularly during the first-half of the campaign, although their prominence dropped off a play-off hopes faded and Mike Dodds’ side drifted down the table.