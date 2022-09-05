Sunderland rocked by Ross Stewart injury blow
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has picked up an injury ahead of the Black Cats’ Championship game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
The Scot left the pitch early during the pre-match warm-up after being named in the starting XI and was then taken out of the team.
Patrick Roberts’ took Stewart’s place in the side as Leon Dajaku was promoted to the substitutes bench.
Read more
Most Popular
-
1
Amanada Staveley reveals Newcastle United's next move after VAR blunder
-
2
Newcastle United injury update as Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson push to return
-
3
Ex-Premier League referee explains why he would disallow Newcastle United goal v Crystal Palace
-
4
Eddie Howe explains new Newcastle United role for Elliot Anderson
-
5
Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United injury hint as he reflects on loss of Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson
Stewart had made an excellent start to the season scoring five goals in seven league matches.