Sunderland are among Europe’s most frequent tacklers this season.

A solid defence has been one of the key pillars of Sunderland’s strong start to the Premier League season so far.

Back in the top flight for the first time since 2017, the Black Cats have taken seven points from their opening four matches to sit seventh in the table. Regis Le Bris’ side have kept two clean sheets so far, while Burnley are the only side to score past them more than once in a single match. Of course, this shouldn’t be surprising, with Sunderland spending big this summer on quality defenders and tough-tackling midfielders.

Sunderland among Europe’s best tacklers

Noah Sadiki of Sunderland tackling Burnley's Jaidon Anthony | Getty Images

Sunderland have averaged just 48.4% possession in the Premier League this season, and with that has come an increased need to take defensive actions. It’s here where their summer investment has paid off.

Per data from Whoscored, the 2024/25 Championship play-off winners feature in the top 20 teams among Europe’s top five leagues when it comes to tackles per game - averaging 18.3 to sit level with the likes of Brighton and Borussia Monchengladbach, and just behind sides like Juventus (19.3), Manchester United (19.5) and Sevilla (20.3).

Genoa (24.7) Angers (23.3) St. Pauli (22.3) Wolves (21.3) Sevilla (20.3) Metz (20.3) Auxerre (20) Strasbourg (19.8) Brest (19.8) Manchester United (19.5) Fulham (19.5) Bournemouth (19.5) Werder Bremen (19.3) Juventus (19.3) Como (18.7) Brentford (18.5) Borussia Monchengladbach (18.3) Sunderland (18.3) Rayo Vallecano (18.3) Brighton (18.3)

This is what Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland's last performance

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris | Getty Images

Sunderland faced one of their biggest tests so far last time out, away at Crystal Palace. While the Black Cats had the better of the first half, they were put under immense pressure after the break at Selhurst Park, with Palace outshooting them 11-3 in the second half.

Indeed, a huge defensive effort was required to keep the Eagles at bay, with Sunderland making 13 tackles, 10 interceptions, four blocks and 34 clearances throughout the 90 minutes, while goalkeeper Robin Roefs was also called upon to make six saves - preventing 1.36 goals according to FotMob - to preserve a 0-0 draw.

What did Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris say about Sunderland’s draw with Crystal Palace?

Le Bris was unsurprised by the difficulties of facing Oliver Glasner’s FA Cup and Community Shield winners, praising Sunderland’s ‘important’ defensive performance.

“Every game is a unique challenge, and this game against Crystal Palace, away, we knew before that it was probably the toughest challenge from the beginning of the season,” Le Bris said in his post-match press conference.

The Frenchman continued: “I think we had two different parts in that game. The first one we showed good quality with the ball, the second one was a bit different, like expected, because it was clear that they were able to create and generate momentum through set-pieces, through direct play, through counter-attacks, especially with [Jean-Philippe] Mateta, because they are really smart and efficient in this way of playing. So they generated this momentum, but we were able to work together, to defend together, to make saves, to block the balls, and I think it's an important part of the performance.”

Up next for the Black Cats is another big test at home to Aston Villa on Sunday at 2pm.

