There can be no doubt Sunderland have already enjoyed a remarkable first season under head coach Regis Le Bris and one that could end with promotion into the Premier League.

Little was known of the former Lorient boss when he was appointed during the summer - but the Frenchman has transformed the fortunes at the Stadium of Light and has helped the Black Cats firmly solidify their place as a genuine contender for the Championship title and a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

As it stands, Sunderland sit in fourth place in the table after losing just four of their 26 league games and lie just three points adrift of current leaders Leeds United. However, a key promotion clash is next on the agenda for Le Bris and his players as they prepare for Friday night’s visit to second placed Burnley.