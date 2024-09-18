The Regis Le Bris comments on Sunderland's 'identity' that fans will love

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland manager has been speaking about his introduction to life on Wearside.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has opened up on his admiration for the club’s ethos, and has spoken fondly about his side’s relationship with the Black Cats’ fanbase.

The Frenchman was appointed by the board at the Stadium of Light over the summer, and has enjoyed a largely successful stint in the dugout so far, guiding Sunderland to four wins in five Championship outings and a spot in the automatic promotion places. Next up for Le Bris and his squad is a tricky home clash with local rivals Middlesbrough at the weekend.

But ahead of that match, the Black Cats’ boss has been speaking to Sky Sports’ Essential EFL podcast, and has admitted that he is relishing his time in the North East - as well as the fanatical appreciation that the locals have for their club.

He said: “As a manager, I work most of my time here, in the training centre. I enjoy being here, in the training centre with the team during the week. I like the atmosphere in the club, I like the relationship with the fans, the way that we live football here. The passion and the feeling we have in the building about the willingness to improve, I like that.

“I felt this energy very early when I arrived here in Sunderland, and I think it’s a strong point - the identity, the history of the club, the way that the fans are linked with the team. The expectations are high, we agree, but then they are behind us, and I think they will be behind us when it is difficult as well. This energy and the way we are playing, we can create this link. We need to deserve their energy as well.”

Sunderland will be hoping to return to winning ways against Boro on Saturday afternoon after slipping to a stoppage time defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle in their last Championship outing. The Black Cats had equalised late on at Home Park courtesy of Romaine Mundle, but were unable to hold out for a point on the road.