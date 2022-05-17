Sunderland have sold 43,960 tickets for the match at Wembley Stadium, after their initial allocation was increased at the end of last week.

The Black Cats were originally allocated 37,480 seats for the fixture, which was increased by 6,480 due to the high demand on Wearside.

Wycombe have also announced they have sold their initial allocation of 19,205 seats, and were hopeful that figure could be increased to 28,000 when details were first announced.

Wycombe fans. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It was agreed by Wycombe, Sunderland and the EFL that the Black Cats could sell an additional 6,480 tickets for the final.

A Wycombe statement read: “It is both clubs’ intention to enable as many fans as possible to attend this prestigious fixture.

It added: “This is on the basis that Sunderland supporters do not attempt to purchase tickets within Wycombe’s allocation, which is prohibited under Wembley Stadium regulations.”

Even though Wycombe have sold 20,000 tickets it would still leave a portion of the ground empty, hence a second request from Sunderland for additional seats.

The Black Cats said last week that a second request had been made but they had been warned it was unlikely to be granted.

A statement from Sunderland on Monday morning said: "Less than a week after the Black Cats' semi-final victory over Sheffield Wednesday, over 43,960 tickets have been sold for Saturday's Wembley Stadium showdown against Wycombe Wanderers.

“SAFC has made a request to the EFL and Wembley Stadium to further increase the club’s ticket allocation and an additional update will be issued in due course."

Sunderland Director David Jones also called on the EFL to increase the club’s ticket allocation.

Jones wrote on Twitter: “So EFL as things stand there will be 20,000 empty seats @wembleystadium when @SunderlandAFC play @wwfcofficial.

“That is not a good look for anyone! Please let us have another 10,000 at least.”