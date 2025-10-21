Watson delighted as red-hot South Shields see off Scarborough Athletic

South Shields claimed a 4-0 home win against National League North rivals Scarborough Athletic.

Ian Watson reflected on a job well done as rampant South Shields extended their unbeaten start to the season with a clinical display against National League North rivals Scarborough Athletic.

Top goalscorer Paul Blackett led the way with a well-taken brace and there was a goal apiece for Cedwyn Scott and Dan Ward as the Mariners made it 15 games unbeaten in all competitions on a night when the Mariners delivered a real sign of intent as they look to secure promotion in the Watson’s first season in charge at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Paul Blackett celebrates after scoring in South Shields' 3-0 home win against National League North rivals Scarborough Athletic (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Understandably, the Mariners boss was delighted with his players as they continued to impress with a performance of silk and steel against a Seadogs side that will also be in the push for promotion come the business end of the season.

He told The Gazette: “The scoreline looks comfortable but we worked hard to get to that point. We know they’re a good side, they are where they are for a reason and we were expecting them to come out firing and aggressive. We would have liked a little bit more control but that is me being picky. The goals came at good times and we had chances to get more before we scored and we are attacking well and creating chances. We kept a clean sheet, the lads deserved credit for that too, we’ve been good on and off the ball so the lads deserve credit for that too.”

With confidence clearly flowing through their veins, the Mariners started on the front foot and took just six minutes to grab the opening goal of the game. Unsurprisingly, it came from top scorer Blackett as he tapped home at the near post after a cross from on-loan Sunderland youngster Oli Bainbridge had found its way into his path. Chances continued to flow and they were flowing in one direction and Cain Sykes brought a fine stop out of visitors keeper Whitley and Blackett wasted two one-on-one opportunities.

Reward

Paul Blackett opens the scoring in South Shields 4-0 win against Scarborough Athletic (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

That inability to find a second goal almost came back to haunt the Mariners as their visitors were awarded a penalty on the half-hour mark when Will Jenkins was somewhat harshly ruled to have brought down Harry Green in the area. Stephen Walker stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick and his weak effort was comfortably collected by South Shields keeper Jasper Sheik, much to the relief of the vast majority of those inside the 1st Cloud Arena.

After seeing off a lengthy spell of possession from their visitors with disciplined and organised defensive play, the Mariners ended the first-half as they had started it by putting the Seadogs under pressure. Their reward came moments before the break when on-loan Middlesbrough youngster Luke Woolston’s cross found its way to Scott and he kept his composure to beat Whitley.

A third goal arrived on the other side of the interval as Blackett doubled his personal tally for the night with a powerful finish from the edge of the area after defensive duo Dillon Morse and Robbie Tinkler has combined to instigate a ruthless attack. There was an exuberance flowing through the Mariners players as they looked to stretch their lead and they did so midway through the half as a patient and incisive passing move ended with Woolston’s perfectly weighted pass allowing Ward to easily beat the helpless Whitley.

Positive

Dan Ward celebrates after scoring in South Shields 4-0 home win against Scarborough Athletic (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The four-goal cushion allowed Watson to replace several key places ahead of Saturday’s tough looking trip to Macclesfield and the Mariners boss admitted being able to rest the likes of Tinkler, Scott and Blackett had only added to his satisfaction over a good night of work.

“It’s such a positive being able to do that,” he explained. “I never think the game is done, even at four-nil on 87 minutes when I should think the game is done and I can relax. Getting the boys off the pitch was a positive, they’ll recover, they’ll train and we will look towards a really difficult game at Macclesfield now.”

South Shields: Sheik, Tinkler (Mann), Bainbridge, Sykes, Morse, Blackett (McGurk), Jenkins, Ward, Scott (Alcock), Kelly (Savage), Woolston (Carson) Subs: All used

Scarborough Athletic: Whitley, Weledji, Maloney, Thornton, Purver, Walker (Allan), Green (Chapman), Colville (Marshall), Tear (Myers), Brown, Waldron (Duckworth) Subs: All used

