Watson satisfied as 'determined' South Shields see off Hereford

South Shields claimed a 2-1 home win against Hereford to maintain their place at the top of the National League North table.

South Shields manager Ian Watson hailed an ‘incredible win’ after his side saw off a dogged and determined Hereford to preserve their place at the top of the National League North table.

The Mariners went into the game on the back of their FA Cup fourth qualifying round win against Spalding United that has set up an already eagerly anticipated first round home tie with League Two club Shrewsbury Town. However, any thoughts of a meeting with EFL opposition in front of the live TNT Sports cameras were cast aside temporarily as Watson’s men focused on their attempts to extend their unbeaten start to the season against a dangerous Bulls side.

Sean McGurk celebrates after scoring for South Shields in their 2-1 home win against Hereford (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

A breakthrough was found midway through the first half when former Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly’s trickery and determination saw visitors defender Matt Preston divert his cross beyond his own goalkeeper and into the net. The Bulls hit back in the early stages of the second half with a goal from Michael Parker but the Mariners would not be denied as a sumptuous finish from Sean McGurk earned his side all three points on a day when Watson felt his men were not quite at their best.

He said: “It’s just a game-by-game basis for us but we are trying to create something at the football club. We are working really hard, every day, to try and get there. Today was a really tough game for us, the opponents were really aggressive and came at us with a lot of determination to win the game so we stood up to it and it was a really good win. It wasn’t the best performance of the season but it was an incredible win for us.”

Mentality

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

No matter how the win was secured, the importance of gaining three points can not be underestimated by the Mariners after two other clubs at the top end of the table claimed wins on Saturday.

AFC Fylde and Spennymoor Town both picked up maximum points from tough looking meetings with King’s Lynn Town and Merthyr Town - but Scarborough Athletic, who visit the 1st Cloud Arena on Tuesday night, fell to a 4-1 defeat at an AFC Telford United side that had won just two of their first 10 league games of the season.

However, rather than focus his attention on events elsewhere, Watson has insisted the Mariners must look after their own performances and results as they look to build on an impressive start to the season.

“We don’t concentrate on other teams to be fair, we just focus on ourselves,” explained the Mariners boss. “All that is important is that we make sure the boys are ready for every single game and we treat every game like a cup final regardless of what the league position is, regardless of who is behind us or who is in front of us. We have to make sure we are ready to go in every single game and the boys have been so good with that so far. Our mentality and attitude has been top and we have to make sure we keep maintaining it regardless of what the league looks like.”