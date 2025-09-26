Watson wants South Shields to show 'cup final mentality' in Chorley tie

South Shields host National League North rivals Chorley in the FA Cup third qualifying round on Saturday afternoon.

Ian Watson has called for South Shields to show ‘a cup final mentality’ when they host National League North rivals Chorley in the FA Cup third qualifying round on Saturday.

The Mariners came through something of a scare in the previous round as they came from a goal down to see off Northern Premier League Premier Division side Guiseley at the 1st Cloud Arena and that took them to within 180 minutes of a potential place in the first round proper.

South Shields celebrate after scoring against Chester (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The win against the Lions formed part of what has been a remarkable start to the season for Watson and assistant manager Carl Magnay as their side remain unbeaten in their opening ten league games of the campaign. That form will be tested as they face Chorley on consecutive weekends - and Watson has revealed his players are relishing the challenge that lies in wait.

He told The Gazette: “There is no hiding we have started the season really well and it’s a process we need to keep working on. We aren’t where we want to be yet, there is still loads of areas where we want to get better and the boys are working hard to help us do that.

“The players have bought into what we are wanting to do, it’s gained some momentum and we are really eager to keep going so that means every game is a big game for us. We want that cup final mentality, that’s what we are aiming for and we know we need that on Saturday. We are really excited for the game, we have no fear, we are enjoying playing with the energy and intensity and we can’t wait to get going.”

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

One key factor within the Mariners impressive start to life under Watson and Magnay has been a strong team spirit that has helped them come through some awkward moments during the early months of the season.

Piecing together a squad as strong off the pitch as they are on it has been no easy task for the duo as they looked to put their own stamp on the squad they inherited from predecessor Elliott Dickman. Watson admitted the mentality within the Mariners ranks still needs improvement - and revealed his players are working hard to become more relentless in their pursuit of success.

“Any good side or great side, the culture is the most important thing and that has to be the foundation,” he explained.

“Without the culture working, nothing else works. All of the good stuff we do on the ball, everything defensively, none of that works if the culture isn’t strong. We have to make sure the boys really love each other, care about each other and want to work for each other. That’s where they are at right now and that was always the focus of our recruitment and making sure we brought the right characters in. We still need to improve on it, we need to be more relentless but it is really getting there and the boys are driving a lot of that themselves.”

South Shields have fought off competition from several clubs to complete the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Luke Woolston ahead of the game after the Boro academy product agreed to join the Mariners on loan until January.