Ian Watson will oversee his first game as South Shields head coach when they face Sunderland at the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The waiting is almost over for Ian Watson as he prepares to kick off his reign as South Shields head coach with a home friendly against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon (4pm kick-off).

The former Gateshead, MK Dons and Carlisle United assistant manager was named as successor to former Mariners boss Elliott Dickman earlier in the summer and has wasted little time in putting his own stamp on life at the 1st Cloud Arena.

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

With former Heed manager Carl Magnay immediately installed as his assistant manager, Watson took to the task of boosting the squad he inherited by making several promising additions to his ranks. He was reunited with former Gateshead defender Robbie Tinkler as the England C international became the first new signing of the summer and he was quickly followed by Hartlepool United wing-back Dan Dodds.

Caden Kelly and Cain Sykes have also joined the Mariners after leaving Sunderland and Middlesbrough respectively and goalkeeper Jasper Sheik was snapped up from League Two club Crawley Town. The hard work with recruitment is ongoing and another new face arrived just days before the clash with the Black Cats as former Swindon Town winger Sean McGurk became Watson’s sixth summer signing. There was further good news when Mariners stalwart Dillon Morse agreed to prolong his nine-year stay with the club for at least another season after initially being released last month.

With the Mariners now set to face a side made up Sunderland first team players following a change to the Black Cats double-header with Watson’s men and National League neighbours Gateshead, Watson will get an intriguing insight into how his players are coping with high level of detail he has given them as he looks to implement a demanding playing style during his first season in charge.

Reflecting on the return to pre-season training, Watson told The Gazette: “It’s been really good so far and I’ve got incredible support from the football club. The boys have been amazing since coming in on day one, they’ve listened to the information we have given them and I really do understand that they are receiving a lot of detail from us and it’s not easy play in one of my teams because I ask so much of them.

“There isn’t a day when you come in and it’s generic five-a-side or anything like that. Everyday we are learning and developing, moving forwards and improving. I’ve tried to stamp that process from day one and I am learning myself as I always will.

“I am learning a lot, I am enjoying working with the boys and learning about them and the football club, which is equipped to go higher in the pyramid. All in all, it’s been a good start and I just can’t wait for that first game because that’s when you feel like the season is getting closer.”

Perfect

Action from South Shields v Sunderland in July 2023 (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Watson is relishing the opportunity to see his players in action against Sunderland and he believes the momentum gained by the Black Cats promotion and their exciting activity in the transfer market means the fixture can provide ideal preparation for both sides.

He said: “It couldn’t be a more perfect pre-season friendly for us with the momentum that Sunderland have got. I was at the Coventry game, the home leg of the semi-final and it’s the best atmosphere I’ve ever been involved in and the momentum of the whole place, with the signings they’re making, it looks like they are going into the Premier League looking to make an impact, to stay there and have an impact up there.

“From my point of view, with it being my first season as a head coach and my first season with South Shields, Sunderland are providing us with the perfect opposition for our first pre-season friendly and it is our aim to make sure we are the perfect opposition for a big season for them as well.”