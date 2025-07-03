Dillon Morse has signed a new deal with National League North club South Shields after being released by the Mariners at the end of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields manager Ian Watson has expressed his determination to get ‘the best version’ of defender Dillon Morse after he penned a new deal with the National League North club.

Morse had become something of a stalwart at the 1st Cloud Arena after spending the last nine seasons with the Mariners and becoming a mainstay of the side that has rise up the non-league pyramid. After helping secure three league titles and promotions and lifting the FA Vase, Durham Challenge Cup and Northern League Cup, Morse’s time with the Mariners appeared to have been brought to an end when his contract came to an end in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields defender Dillon Morse (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

However, the arrival of Watson triggered talks over a possible immediate return to the club and conversations over a deal reached a successful conclusion over the last ten days. The new Mariners boss worked with Morse during a short loan stint at Gateshead in 2021 and admitted he was relishing the chance to work with the defender after several failed attempts to lure him to the International Stadium during his time as the Heed’s number two.

He told The Gazette: “Dillon was something we brought along to Gateshead during Covid when South Shields weren’t playing and he came in with Blair Adams. Dillon, to be fair to him, was incredible for that short time and we tried to sign every single year at Gateshead when me and Mike (Williamson) were there.

“I love him as a player but first and foremost he’s a brilliant person. He defends really well, he’s excellent with the out of possession stuff and he’s athletic. He understands the game really well and I think there’s a lot I can work on with him. He left before I came in but when I spoke to him I sensed he had a thirst to learn and be better and do more for South Shields. I think I can get the best version of Dillon and that best version is an amazing footballer so I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Impossible

South Shields goalkeeper Jasper Sheik (photo South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

There was another new addition to the South Shields squad this week after Watson completed the signing of former Crawley Town and Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jasper Sheik.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old joins the Mariners after leaving Crawley at the end of last season and Watson has stressed receiving several positive assessments of his latest additions made it impossible to ignore making such a move.

He said: “Jasper was at Crawley last year and I had a couple of references from people I trust saying I had to have a look at him because he would suit what I want to do here really well. I spoke to Ben Gladwin, who took over at Crawley for a few games, and he said he was incredible and to have a really good luck at him. We loved everything about him, he’s incredible with his feet, he’s aggressive in coming for crosses and he’s a very strong shot-stopper. Everyone said good things about him and it became impossible for me not to go and get him because he’s exactly what we need in our goalkeepers.”

Sheik will compete with Kyle Seymour for the number one spot in Watson’s side after the Mariners academy product penned a one-year deal with the club.