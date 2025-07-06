Dillon Morse sets sights high after signing new deal at South Shields

South Shields defender Dillon Morse is closing in on a decade of service with the National League North club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dillon Morse has described himself as ‘over the moon’ after making a quickfire return to National League North club South Shields.

The long-serving centre back played a key role in helping the Mariners on their rise up the non-league pyramid over the last nine years and was part of the history-making squad that completed a memorable quadruple in his first season with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields defender Dillon Morse (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

There was some disappointment when Morse was released by South Shields earlier this summer - but the appointment of new manager Ian Watson provoked discussions that have now led to the defender penning a new deal with the club that will take him towards a decade of service.

Despite receiving interest from across the North East non-league scene and conceding he was close to moving into the part-time game, Morse is relishing the opportunity he has been handed as he prepares for yet another season as a Mariner.

He told The Gazette: “I was buzzing to be back because I didn’t see it happening to be honest. I got the phone call a few weeks ago and the manager asked if there was a chance I could come back. I negotiated a contract and I am delighted to get that sorted. I had quite a bit of interest from elsewhere and I wasn’t sure whether to stay full-time or go part-time - although I think it would have probably been to go part-time.

“When I saw the manager had been appointed, having worked with him during a short spell with Gateshead and seeing what he’s about as a coach, I was desperate to get back in. I still didn’t expect the call, I thought I was done at South Shields - but getting the call, getting it sorted out, I’m over the moon to be back with the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challenge

South Shields manager Ian Watson (photo South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

There is already something of a reinvigorated feel around the 1st Cloud Arena following the appointments of Watson and assistant manager Carl Magnay and the arrival of a number of new signings.

There is no doubt there was disappointment over the results and performances during the second half of last season as the Mariners ended the season in seventeenth place in the National League North. After challenging for league titles, play-off places and in cup competitions for the majority of his tie with the club, Morse is determined to move on from a difficult campaign.

He said: “It was disappointing the way last season panned out and it was the first time since I’ve been at the club that we haven’t really challenged for anything. We nearly go into the play-offs during the season before and before that it was always about challenging for league titles. It was something new for us and obviously it was difficult. With the new management team coming in, with the new players they’ve already brought in, I have no doubt we will improve and I think we can challenge for a play-off spot.”

Quality

South Shields have signed Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly (photo South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

Morse has already been joined by a number of new team-mates after new manager Watson sprung into life in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mariners boss secured a reunion with defender Robbie Tinkler after they worked together at Gateshead and wing-back Dan Dodds quickly followed after his Hartlepool United contract came to an end. Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly and Middlesbrough academy graduate Cain Sykes were also persuaded to move to the 1st Cloud Arena before former Crawley Town goalkeeper Jasper Sheik became Watson’s fifth new addition since taking charge.

Morse has been impressed with what he has witnessed from the new additions during the first week of pre-season training and believes they can help the club push towards the play-off places in non-league’s second tier this season.

“There are top quality players coming in and you hear of them from others so I knew they were good players. But to see them coming to South Shields is brilliant for the club and training alongside I can see what they’re about. It shows the ambition we have as a club for this season and beyond because they are the sort of players that can help us challenge at the top end of the table.”

The Mariners kick off their preparations for the new season with a home game against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon (4pm kick-off).

Your next South Shields read: South Shields boss Watson aiming to find the 'best version' of Dillon Morse as defender pens new deal