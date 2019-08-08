What Newcastle United fans can expect on deadline day
We’re often told by Jim White on Sky Sports News that “anything can happen” on transfer deadline day.
The excitement, however, usually happens away from Newcastle United in the final hours of the window.
What can fans expect tomorrow? Well, Emil Krafth, the Amiens left-back, should complete his move to St James’s Park, having arrived on Tyneside yesterday for a medical.
Bruce would also like a striker, though that could well be that, at least at senior level.
There will be outgoings. Bruce, United’s head coach, has more players than he can fit into a 25-man Premier League squad, and the likes of Jacob Murphy, Achraf Lazaar, Rolando Aarons and Jack Colback could end up leaving on loan before the 5pm deadline.
Higher-profile departures are unlikely. Bruce is adamant that Sean Longstaff is not for sale. Jonjo Shelvey, meanwhile, is adamant that he’s staying at the club.