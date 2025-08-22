Moore calls for calm from Hebburn Town ahead of Cleethorpes clash

Hebburn Town are looking for their first win of the season when they host Cleethorpes Town on Saturday.

Keep calm and carry on was the message from Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore as his so go looking for their first point of the season in Saturday’s home game with Cleethorpes Town.

The Hornets have endured a challenging first fortnight of the new season after falling to defeats in an opening day home clash with Hednesford Town and an away day double header at Guiseley and Lancaster City. The challenges facing Moore and his players have been heightened by Liam Noble’s departure to Northern League club Newcastle Blue Star and the Hornets boss has also confirmed midfielder Arron Thompson has also asked to leave the club to seek a new challenge.

Hebburn Town celebrate after Ethan Wood's goal in their 3-2 defeat against Gainsborough Trinity (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

That means Moore will now look to bring in much-needed reinforcements over the coming weeks and a planned transition in the heart of his side has now been forced into action during the opening month of the season.

He told The Gazette: “We are in a bit of a transition at the moment and we knew that would happen at some point. Maybe we didn’t think it would happen this early but it has and we have to just crack on with it. We thought it would happen a couple of months into the season where the change would come but this is how it has happened.

“We are keeping calm, we know what we have, we still have a very good team. Arron Thompson wants a new challenge so there will be players coming in over the next couple of weeks, it’s something we are working on and hopefully we can get those new lads in as quickly as possible because there is a busy old time coming up. It’s a difficult time to get players in so we might have to think outside of the box but we want players that want to be at the club and want to be part of what we still feel is a team to rival anyone in the league.”

Moore will hand another start to on-loan Sunderland goalkeeper Dan Cameron after the rejoined the Hornets following an injury to summer signing Harrison Bond.

