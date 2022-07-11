SURT: Stopping Unsafe Relationships Together has been chosen as the good cause to benefit from this year’s event, where those taking part hopre to raise as much money as possible to carry help fund services and support the people who use them.

The South Tyneside-based community organisation is run by managing directors Leanne Hansen and Claire Amans.

It aims to help 11-24 year-olds who have been affected by intimate partner abuse, sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, honour based abuse and stalking and harassment.

South Shields Golf Club supporting SURT

South Shields Golf Club Captain Tony Mordew has not only chosen to support SURT this year, but the club is committed to making SURT a chosen cause for next year’s event too.

The Captain’s Day at the golf club takes place each year after a weekend of golfing and activities to raise money for a chosen local cause.

On Friday, 15 July, the weekend will start with the Ladies Captains Competition, followed by the Texas Scramble (a team game in golf), the main golfing event will take place the following day with players taking to the course for a game of golf and on Sunday, 17 July there will be a family fun day open for all, with activities for children running between 5pm-7pm.

Tony said: “The event gets a massive turnout every year and I’d like to send out thanks to everyone that’s donated prizes or shown their support towards the event.”

Leane and Claire are thrilled to be getting the support from the club and its members.

Leanne said: “It’s brilliant to be supported by the golf club for this event and hopefully we will make links with other businesses and community members who want to back what we’re doing.”