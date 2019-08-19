Manager David Crumbie hammers Boldon CA while Hebburn Town Reserves sink West Auckland Tunns
Boldon CA manager David Crumbie blasted his side’s performance as they could only claim a point from their visit to Coxhoe Athletic.
Frankie Hucks put Boldon ahead in the early stages, but they looked set to fall to a surprise defeat at Beechfield Park as the hosts turned the game on its head thanks to goals from Robert Thompson and Mark Ruddock.
However, the spoils were shared as Jordan Fenwick pounced in the last minute of the game to snatch a point for his side.
Boldon have now lost just one of their opening four fixtures of the Wearside League season, but Crumbie doesn’t believe that his side are yet to reach the levels he expects – but is confident that they will improve in the coming weeks.
He told The Gazette: “We looked in control for large parts of the first half, but a lapse of concentration let them back into the game. We were sluggish at the start of the second half and never really got going after that.
“We didn’t move the ball around quick enough, then we had Steven Graham sin-binned and Frankie Hucks was sent-off.
“We had the lion’s share of the possession and Jordan got a last-minute equaliser. It was a very poor performance and we need to start performing soon because we haven’t played well all season.
“But I have confidence in the lads, and we will improve.”
Harry Munday continued his impressive start to his Hebburn Town Reserves career as he scored twice in their hard-earned 2-0 win at West Auckland Tunns.
The former Silksworth CW striker has now scored three goals in as many games since moving to South Tyneside during the summer.