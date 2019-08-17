Anniversary celebration line up at South Shields theatre
Theatre bosses in South Tyneside are making sure they make a real song and dance over its 25th anniversery celebrations.
The Customs House, South Shields, have organised a packed programme for September and October – starting with the world premiere of When the Boat Comes In Part 2: The Hungry Years.
The theatre is also planning an outdoor spectacle celebrating the historic Mill Dam building’s quarter of a century as a space for the arts and entertainment.
In the theatre, performers include The Drifters and The Three Degrees and there will be a quadruple dose of Jason Cook’s Comedy Club.
Marketing assistant Alex Walker said: “It’s been a huge season of summer shows here at The Customs House and, as the nights draw in, we are welcoming many more shows to our stage.
“We plan to transform The Customs House with a one-of-a-kind outdoor spectacle to celebrate our 25th anniversary in October with stunning projections, mesmerising illuminations and beautifully composed
music especially for this event.
“Please continue to support us as we reach the culmination of our 25 th year.”
When The Boat Comes In Part 2: The Hungry Years, written by Peter Mitchell, the son of the original creator, runs from Thursday, September 12 to Saturday, September 28.
Jamie Brown plays Jack Ford as the ever-resourceful former soldier searching for a way out and a way up as the roar of the 1920s fades to an economic slump in the fictional Tyneside town of Gallowshield.
Music dominates the October schedule, with Talon playing on Wednesday, October 2; Memories Are Made of This on October 3 and 4; The Drifters on October 9, Real Diamond on October 13; The Three Degrees on October 14: and Beatlemania on October 17 and and Kossoff: The Band Plays On on October 25.
There’s will also be three days of magical entertainment, with the South Tyneside Magic Festival on October 10,11 and 12.
The Russian National Ballet presents The Nutcracker on Sunday, October 6 and Jason Cook’s Comedy Club returns on Saturday, September 7, followed by shows on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5.
For more information, contact the box office.