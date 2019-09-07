Chris Ramsey on Strictly: South Shields comedian to appear on show's launch episode tonight
Strictly Come Dancing is about to return to our screens for another year – and we can’t wait for one of South Shields’ own to take to the floor.
Comedian Chris Ramsey is one of the contestants on the 2019 series of the show – and Saturday, September 8 will reveal which professional dancer he has been paired up with as the programme’s launch show airs.
The dad-of-one has had fans eagerly anticipating his dancing skills, revealing hopes to become his own “dance icon” during his time on the show.
He also admitted his signature move was bypassing the dance floor for the buffet table, and that he could be “so rubbish it’s funny” once the show gets underway.
Ahead of training, which began last month, Chris also revealed that he had been stepping up his cardio and practising a few steps at home.
Chris, 33, co-hosts a weekly podcast with wife Rosie Ramsey, also from South Shields – and the pair have already joked about the so-called Strictly Curse taking hold.
Rosie, who has more than 230,000 followers on Instagram, told listeners she would be looking forward to the break.
Chris will join the likes of Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, actress Catherine Tyldesley and Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell in the 13-strong celebrity line-up.
We’re backing Shields lad Chris to take home the glitterball – twinkletoes or not! So don’t forget to Vote Chris and use #TeamChrisRamsey on social media.
The launch episode of Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One from 7.10pm until 8.40pm on Saturday, September 8.