Comedian Chris Ramsey is one of the contestants on the 2019 series of the show – and Saturday, September 8 will reveal which professional dancer he has been paired up with as the programme’s launch show airs.

The dad-of-one has had fans eagerly anticipating his dancing skills, revealing hopes to become his own “dance icon” during his time on the show.

He also admitted his signature move was bypassing the dance floor for the buffet table, and that he could be “so rubbish it’s funny” once the show gets underway.

We are ready to see comedian Chris Ramsey take to the floor on Strictly! Picture: PA.

Ahead of training, which began last month, Chris also revealed that he had been stepping up his cardio and practising a few steps at home.

Chris, 33, co-hosts a weekly podcast with wife Rosie Ramsey, also from South Shields – and the pair have already joked about the so-called Strictly Curse taking hold.

Rosie, who has more than 230,000 followers on Instagram, told listeners she would be looking forward to the break.

Chris will join the likes of Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, actress Catherine Tyldesley and Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell in the 13-strong celebrity line-up.

Chris Ramsey's official contestant picture for the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA.

We’re backing Shields lad Chris to take home the glitterball – twinkletoes or not! So don’t forget to Vote Chris and use #TeamChrisRamsey on social media.