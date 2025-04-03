Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The organisers of Newcastle’s nestest music festival have said they are hoping to see a Town Moor event become one of the largest in the North East.

Speaking to us at an event to announce the latest additions to the lineup for the event in Newcstle’s City Centre, it was said growth is expected over a number of years.

The festival, which is being headlined by Robbie Williams and Kings of Leon, is set to take over the Town Moor from Wednesday, June 4 until Sunday, June 8.

When the event was first announced, it was billed as the largest music festival the North East has ever seen thanks to its position on the Town Moor in Newcastle - a site ready for the big names according to the team behind the event.

“I’ll be honest, year one is hard” admitted Toby Leighton-Pope, Managing Director of TEG Europe Live who are the main group behind the festival.

“I was so close to getting amazing, amazing acts this year - and I’ve got two amazing ones” he added, speaking about the headliners.

“I’m trying to get a third act, I don’t know if I’ll get them over the line. We’re running out of a bit of time with people’s schedules, are they going to be in town or not.

“I’d want that Big American act maybe, something like that. We’re talking to people.

“Year one, let’s start here and grow into year two and year three. It’s tough.”

The Director said he was very, very proud of the current lineup as it stands, however: “I think what we’ve got is amazing. We’re still adding stages, we’re still adding artists, we’ve got the Geordies in with Perrie and Andrew [Cushin].

I’m looking forward to it, it’ll be a great event.”

The latest update to the lineup was announced on Friday, February 21 with national touring artists such as They Reytons and The Snuts being included alongside local acts including Sunderland’s Tom A Smith, Tyneside’s Liam Fender and more.