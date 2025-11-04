JLS at Newcastle Utilita Arena: Times, remaining tickets and more

JLS are heading back to the North East.

The boyband, best known for tracks such as Beat Again and Everybody In Love are heading back out on the road in November.

The run of shows is billed as a ‘best of’ tour, so fans should see the majority of songs which soundtracked radio airplay in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

JLS have a big date in Newcastle. | Getty Images for Bauer Media

The date is coming up very soon, and this is what we know about the night.

When are JLS performing in Newcastle?

The group will be performing in the North East on Saturday, November 8.

What are the times for JLS in Newcastle?

The venue’s website lists the door opening time at 7pm, although very little other information is known. Every show at the venue ends by 11pm.

Who is supporting JLS on their UK tour?

Nights throughout the tour will be kicked off by Example. The dance music superstar is best known for his string of hits in the late 2000s and early 2010s such as Kickstarts, Changed The Way You Kissed Me and We’ll Be Coming Back.

The 43 year old released his last album We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up in 2022.

Are tickets still available for JLS in Newcastle?

Remaining tickets are available through AXS with a handful of seats available throughout the arena at both bowl and floor level. This is an all-seated show.

Tickets start from £42.75 and run up to £92.72.

Newcastle Utilita Arena parking

There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.

If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.

The usual fee for events is £8.

Other car parks around the arena include Arena Square Car Park on Ord Street and the Times Square Car Park which can be accessed from Railway Street.