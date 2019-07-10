Marti Pellow at South Tyneside Festival at Bents Park in South Shields: Everything you need to know
Marti Pellow is set to open this summer’s series of free concerts at Bents Park in style this weekend.
Ahead of his appearance on Sunday, which will mark the start of the South Tyneside Festival, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the gig.
When: Sunday, July 14.Gates open at 12pm for Priority Plus ticket holders and 12.45pm for general admission.
Support: Marti will be joined by boyband New Rules, who recently released their new song Fix Somebody, and local group The Good Souls, covering a range of songs from The Killers to Oasis.
Setlist: Marti says he will be giving fans what they want with all the hits, so expect the likes of Love Is All Around, Wishing I Was Lucky, Goodnight Girl and Julia Says. Read our interview with the singer here.
Cost: The concerts are free to attend but those looking to secure prime viewing positions could have purchased a Priority Plus ticket, which cost £6. They were only available to buy up until seven days before the event.
Food & drink: There’s a limited amount of food and drink stalls on the park site.
Weather: The weather for South Tyneside on Sunday is expected to be 17degrees, partly cloudy, with a 10percent chance of rain.
Who else is performing this summer: A number of stars will perform in Bents Park over the coming weeks, with the Lightning Seeds and Phats and Small on July 21, followed by Midge Ure and Nick Heyward on July 28 and Gabrielle on August 4.