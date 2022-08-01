The Sunday concerts have been a firm favourite at South Shields seafront for decades, and were sorely missed in 2020 and 2021 when they were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was a blow for both fans and businesses, with the full 2019 festival – the last before the pandemic struck – being worth an estimated £3.6million to South Tyneside’s economy.

Crowds enjoying The Fizz in Bents Park.

Sunday, July 31, saw the final free show at Bents Park, with headliners Shalamar supported by The Fizz and local band, Rivelino.

It ended the month-long run of performances including Will Young, Ella Henderson, The South, Whigfield, Phats and Small, D:Ream and Kelly Llorenna.

Organisers of the new-look This Is South Tyneside Festival, however, say it is not over yet, with a packed programme of family friendly entertainment running all the way through August.

The Fizz on stage at Bents Park.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: “After a two-year absence, everyone was more-than-ready to get back to Bents Park and enjoy these amazing performances.

“The number of people that attended was incredible and it fantastic to see people of all ages getting together and having such an enjoyable time.

“We hope now that both visitors and residents will take advantage of the remainder of this brilliant programme and enjoy the rest of the summer.”

Still to come, music lovers can enjoy brass band performances every Sunday at Sandhaven Amphitheatre until August 28, along with entertainment for children at parks around the area up until the bank holiday weekend.

This includes performances by a number of magicians, live music and children’s theatre as part of the Summer Park Events programme.

The Amphitheatre is also playing host to the Kids Fun Fest which starts on August 2 and runs right through to 25 August.

There is a full programme of activities from 2pm to 4pm every Tuesday and Thursday, with games, activities and entertainment.