Paul Heaton confirmed as new headliner for Tynemouth's Mouth of the Tyne Festival: Tickets, dates and more
The former Beautiful South singer is returning to the North East this summer.
Paul Heaton has been announced as the latest headliner at Tynemouth’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival this summer.
The former Beautiful South frontman will head back to the North East after his arena tour with Jaqui Abbott at the back end of 2022. Heaton has also performed at Tynemouth Priory before, playing a headline show on the North Tyneside coast five years ago.
Heaton, who is known for hits including Caravan of Love, Happy Hour, Rotterdam and Song for Whoever, will be joined by a special guest singer who will be revealed soon according to the event organisers.
This is the third lineup announcement for the weekend, which runs from Friday, July 7 until Sunday, July 9 and is the final headline announcement with Siouxsie Sioux and Gabrielle taking the other two closing set slots. Paul Heaton will be performing on Saturday, July 8.
How can I get Mouth of the Tyne Festival tickets?
Tickets for the event are sold through Ticketmaster and See Tickets with ticketing options for the opening two announcements already on sale. Tickets for the Saturday evening when Paul Heaton will be playing go on sale at 9am across both websites.
The event organisers claim doors for the shows in North Tyneside open at 6pm for each evening with the events coming to an end by 10pm. It is not yet known who will be supporting Paul Heaton although the additional acts for the other days have already been confirmed.