If you think you could be the next Pavarotti, a popular choir wants to hear from you.

Musical director Susan Jones with Compass A Cappella, who play a Christmas concert in South Shields on December 5, 2023.

The accomplished Compass A Cappella choir is on the lookout for tenors to join its ranks as it prepares for a big Christmas concert in South Shields - and it's an offer open to both men and women.

The choir will be showcasing its talents at St Lawrence Church in Horsley Hill, South Shields, on Tuesday, December 5, and organisers are urging the public to come along to see them perform.

Musical director Susan Jones says she's keen to find tenors to complement the choir, but you don’t need to be a world class performer like opera legend Luciano Pavarotti. A good voice and enthusiasm are what matter most.

Susan said: “When we sing a cappella, our voices are the instruments, just like an orchestra. To achieve a full and rich sound, we need a certain number of voices and ranges in different sections.

“If you’re interested, come along, and say hello!”

The event promises an evening of joyous melodies, including Christmas songs and a repertoire ranging from pop songs from the 60s to ballads of the noughties.

Comprising predominantly male voices with powerful female accompaniments, Compass A Cappella delivers a harmonious and uplifting sound that promises to make this Christmas concert a truly memorable experience.

The choir rehearses every Tuesday at 7.30 pm at Cleadon Academy and the chorus welcomes both male voices and females with lower ranges to contribute to their rich and diverse sound.

St Lawrence Church proudly attains the distinction of being the first Church of England venue to achieve Makaton Friendly Status. It emphasises equal access to services and facilities, ensuring that children and adults with learning or communication difficulties can enjoy equal access to services and facilities.

Tickets for this festive event are just £5 and include refreshments. For more information and reservations, contact Adam at 07706 013001.

Susan added: “Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of the season and join in the celebration of community, inclusivity, and beautiful music at St. Lawrence Church.”