Great North Run issues update as Gateshead Flyover work continues on famous course

The Great North Run and Great North 10k organisers have issued an update as the Gateshead Flyover continues to cause havoc on North East roads.

The 1960s-built flyover has been shut to all traffic since mid-December, when serious concerns emerged about its structural integrity, causing significant travel disruption in central Tyneside.

In addition to a major junction on Tyneside, the route also includes part of the Great North Run course, which sees around 60,000 people make the sporting pilgrimage from Newcastle to the coast at South Shields.

As part of the Great North Run, runners cross the Tyne Bridge before heading along the A167 under the flyover before a left turn onto Park Lane in Gateshead.

An update on concrete issues across the North East came from the Central Motorway on Thursday, April 3 with the area also requiring work.

The route starts with participants heading along the Central Motorway to the Tyne Bridge - a route mirrored by the summer 10k event organised by the same company. On the July route, runners cross the Tyne Bridge into Gateshead before a U turn and heading back into the city.

A spokesperson for the Great Run Company said: “We are aware of the current infrastructure safety works in Newcastle and Gateshead which form part of the Great North Run and Great North 10K routes.

“We work closely with local stakeholders including Council and Highways teams throughout the event planning process each year, and we’re continuing to monitor developments as further assessments are carried out.”

