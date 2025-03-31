Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police have prised Newcastle United fans following the club’s parade and Town Moor celebration over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An estimated 300,000 people descended on the city to celebrate the club’s Carabao Cup success two weeks previously, when goals from North East local Dan Burn and Alexander Isak gave the club its first silverware since 1955.

Following the Wembley win it was initially thought a Premier League international break would halt any North East celebrations for the time being, but the club were able to host a celebration event on the Town Moor on Saturday, March 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Streets across the city were packed for the parade. | North News & Pictures Ltd

The players started the celebrations at St James Park, where an open top bus parade took them to the green space in the city centre.

Despite the huge amount of fans in attendance, Northumbria Police confirmed only two arrests took place in events related to the celebrations. These were both in relation to public-order related offences.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “We hope everyone thoroughly enjoyed Newcastle United’s victory celebrations.

“The scenes we saw in the city were absolutely incredible.

“We’d like to thank the masses who turned out to celebrate and brought a real party atmosphere while helping ensure the day passed as safely as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We further thank our partners who were involved in such a large-scale event – this required a real team effort from everyone.

“We also want to recognise the efforts of all our officers, staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly on the ground and behind the scenes.

“It’s a day that will live long in the memory of everyone."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.