What time is the Premier League darts on TV today? Start time and Sky Sports channel
- The 2025 Premier League darts has reached the half-way stage.
- Sky Sports will be broadcasting the whole competition.
- But what time is it on TV?
The Premier League darts is back for its eighth week of action tonight (March 27). It is Newcastle’s turn to play host to the competition.
Some of the biggest names in darts will be taking to the stage at the Utilita Arena this evening. Luke Littler is the defending champion having been crowned the winner in 2024.
But if you haven’t managed to get tickets and want to watch it at home - you will want to know the TV details. Here’s all you need to know:
Is the Premier League darts on TV in 2025?
The tournament will once again be televised by Sky Sports, who have the rights for the competition. The broadcaster is also home of the World Championship at the end of the year.
Every week of the 2025 Premier League darts will be live on Sky. But the exact channel might move around depending on the rest of the sporting schedule.
What time is the Premier League darts on TV?
As previously mentioned, Sky Sports has broadcasting rights for the whole tournament in the UK. It has confirmed that for week eighth, its coverage will start at 7pm and continue through the night - finishing around 11pm.
Every round of the Premier League darts will be live on Sky Sports on a Thursday night, through to the final on May 29 at the O2 in London. Expect TV coverage to begin at around 7pm each week.
Which Sky Sports channel is the darts on?
Sky has moved the darts around a bit over the first few weeks of the Premier League. It means you might not be sure which channel to tune into tonight (March 27).
It will be on both Sky Sports Main Event/ Event HD and Sky Sports + from 7pm. You can also watch it on Now TV if you have a sports package.
Introduced last year, Sky Sports+ is the broadcaster’s newest channel. It can be found on 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for ROI.
