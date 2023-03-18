1950s cinema set to be rebuilt at Beamish Museum with work on new shops also underway
The work is allow visitors to step back in time to a 1950s cinema experience.
Work is beginning on a cinema, toy shop and electrical shop in Beamish’s 1950s Town.
The museum is recreating The Grand Cinema from Ryhope in Sunderland, where visitors will be able to enjoy a 1950s cinema experience.
A toy shop named after the popular Romer Parrish store in Middlesbrough, and an electrical shop and repair workshop, A Reece Ltd, are also being built on The 1950s Town’s Front Street terrace.
Construction work is now underway on the exhibits, which are part of the Remaking Beamish project, the biggest development in the museum’s history. This comes as work nears completion on 1950s semi-detached houses, police houses and office, bowling pavilion and green, and aged miners’ homes, which are due to open this summer. The cinema and shops are due to be open to visitors next year. The overall project was awarded a £10.9million grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2016 – the largest single investment ever seen at the museum.
Rhiannon Hiles, Beamish’s Chief Executive, said: “We’re very excited to be starting work on The Grand Cinema, Romer Parrish toy shop and A Reece Ltd electrical shop and workshop, in our wonderful 1950s Town.
“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to experience a trip to the cinema, and discover popular toys and the latest in 1950s technology.
The cinema will be a recreation of The Grand cinema, from Ryhope in Sunderland, which was donated by Angela and Gary Hepple. The Grand will incorporate as many elements and features of the original building as possible.”