1950s cinema set to be rebuilt at Beamish Museum with work on new shops also underway

Artist’s impression produced by Space Architects of the exterior of The Grand cinema, which is being recreated in Beamish Museum's 1950s Town.

Work is beginning on a cinema, toy shop and electrical shop in Beamish’s 1950s Town.

The museum is recreating The Grand Cinema from Ryhope in Sunderland, where visitors will be able to enjoy a 1950s cinema experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A toy shop named after the popular Romer Parrish store in Middlesbrough, and an electrical shop and repair workshop, A Reece Ltd, are also being built on The 1950s Town’s Front Street terrace.

Work has begun on a 1950s cinema, toy shop and electrical shop at Beamish Museum’s 1950s Town, as part of the Remaking Beamish project. Pictured is (front row centre) Rhiannon Hiles, Chief Executive of Beamish Museum, with some of those involved in and supporting the project.

Most Popular

Construction work is now underway on the exhibits, which are part of the Remaking Beamish project, the biggest development in the museum’s history. This comes as work nears completion on 1950s semi-detached houses, police houses and office, bowling pavilion and green, and aged miners’ homes, which are due to open this summer. The cinema and shops are due to be open to visitors next year. The overall project was awarded a £10.9million grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2016 – the largest single investment ever seen at the museum.

Rhiannon Hiles, Beamish’s Chief Executive, said: “We’re very excited to be starting work on The Grand Cinema, Romer Parrish toy shop and A Reece Ltd electrical shop and workshop, in our wonderful 1950s Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to experience a trip to the cinema, and discover popular toys and the latest in 1950s technology.