The popular event is returning for the first time since the pandemic.

The North East American Car Club is bringing its annual car show back to South Tyneside for the first time since the pandemic.

The ‘Fins and Chrome’ event will see a variety of classic cars on show from both sides of the Atlantic.

And a tempting selection of food stalls and fun activities is set to help the event pull in a wide range of visitors.

The event takes place at Gypsies Green in South Shields on Sunday, May 29.

Organiser Sue Hurst said: “We are expecting a record number of both classic American and European cars on the field for our first show back since the pandemic.”

There will be an all-day bar, plus food vans including ‘Piggy Blinders’, Acropolis Greek street food, Flip and Fast pancakes, R and B sweets and Doughnuts for Everyone.

Kev’s Ice Cream, Barista Sisters Coffee and Black Hack Coffee and Chocolate will also be serving up refreshments.

Sue said there would also be other products on sale and a number of activities on offer.

“We also have a number of local small businesses selling their products in our marquee and around the ground,” she said.

“JK Bouncy castles bringing lots of inflatables and games to keep the whole family entertained.

“The Armed Forces bikers have some great activities lined up to raise funds to assist former serving members of the armed forces.

"Get yourself down, bring your family and friends, and your dogs are welcome as long as they are kept on a lead – we even have a doggy treat stall.”

She added: “If you own a classic American or European car or motorbike and want to show it free of charge please arrive before 9.30am to be in place for gates opening to the public at 10am – or you can book in by emailing [email protected]”

Gates open at 10am and the event runs until late afternoon.

There is no parking on site, but drivers are advised to use car parking at the seafront.

