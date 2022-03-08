South Shields production company announces cast as preparations begin to bring the Sound of Music to the Customs House

South Shields based ‘The Musical Production Company’ will bring the much loved show The Sound of Music to The Customs House later this year and have announced an exciting line-up of talent for the cast.

In the titular role is international performer Caroline Sabiston as Maria Rainer, alongside Andrew James as Captain Georg von Trapp and North East based soprano Sarah Fenwick as the Mother Abbess of Nonnberg Abbey.

The production will also feature an array of young performers in various roles, after hundreds of applicants from youngsters across the North East.

South Shields Customs House

Executive Producer, Kevin Reay said: “Auditions started at the beginning of January and we have auditioned over 500 adults and children for the production.

"The level of talent has been absolutely phenomenal. We have a fabulous production team and we are amazed at the unprecedented speed that tickets are already selling.

"We are delighted to be bringing The Sound Of Music to South Shields and I know the production will raise the roof.”

Caroline Sabiston, Andrew James and Sarah Fenwick, who will all be performing in the musical

Youngsters cast in the musical include Cameron Laidler and Cheiron Bates as Friedrich, Evie Gettins and Caoimhe Anders as Louisa, Joshua Murray and Joe Robertson as Kurt, Isabel James and Lila-Rose Routledge as Brigitta, India Rutherford and Isabel Langston as Marta and Emily McGrogan and Amelia Cattermole as Gretl.

Others cast members include Jan Reiss as Elsa Schraeder, Edward Ross as Max Detweiller, Simon Stuart as Rolf Gruber and Holly Chinneck as Liesl von Trapp as well as Shannon O’Brien as Sister Berthe, Kenya Roberts as Sister Margaretta and Ella Bolton as Sister Sophia.

Direction and choreography will be in the hands of Adam Allinson, direction by Joseph Arnott and choreography by Brooke Slavin.

The Sound Of Music will open at The Customs House, in South Shields on Friday, August 26, before saying so long, farewell to the borough on Saturday, September 3.

Tickets are on sale now - visit www.customshouse.co.uk/theatre/the-sound-of-music/ or call the box office on 0191 454 12 34 to find out more.

