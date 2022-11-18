Hundreds of families are expected to gather for the return of the traditional lights switch on events in South Shields, Jarrow and Hebburn town centres next week.

The South Shields switch on event is taking place on Wednesday, November 23, from 5pm to 6pm, in the Market Place, and will feature a range of entertainment including live music from top local band The Understudies.

The Choirmaster and Tree Stump Theatre, alongside Customs House favourite Cousin Dennis and members of The Last Snowflake cast, will also be making a special appearance. Metro Radio’s Chris Felton will compere the event.

The 2021 South Shields Christmas lights switch-on.

Jarrow’s lights will be switched on Friday, November 25, at Jarrow Town Hall in Grange Road, from 4pm to 5pm. The evening will feature entertainment from Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School choir, magic from Mr Merlin.

The Hebburn Christmas Lights Switch on event is taking place on Monday, November 28, at Fountain Park in Station Road. The event, running from 4pm to 5pm, will include festive songs and carols from St Aloysius RC Primary School choir and more magic from Mr Merlin.

Colourful characters, street performers and entertainers from Creative Seed will be mingling with the crowds at each of the events and Santa along with one of his elves will also be making a special appearance.

South Tyneside Council council leader, Cllr Tracey Dixon, who will be helping to switch on the lights, said: “The lights switch on events are real highlights of Christmas in South Tyneside and are guaranteed to get our towns and villages sparkling.

Lights in Hebburn in a previous year.

“Our colourful displays create a wonderfully festive atmosphere and brighten up the dark days. They signal the start of the festive season and are always extremely popular with people of all ages.

“We look forward to seeing everyone there to enjoy the festive entertainment on offer, have fun and celebrate this special time of year.”

Councillor Dixon added: “Our lights switch-on events in South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow really set the scene for Christmas and help to spread much needed cheer across the borough. We have also expanded our festive lighting displays to include more of our communities.

“We look forward to welcoming the people of South Tyneside and beyond to help get the festive celebrations off to a spectacular start. I’m sure all those who attend will have a brilliant time.”

Choirmaster perform at a previous South Shields Christmas Light Switch-on, Market Place, South Shields.

Christmas Wonderland Parade

Other key highlights of this year’s festive programme include the spectacular Christmas Wonderland Parade, which is taking place on Friday 9 December, at 5pm, Ocean Road, South Shields.

The parade, choreographed by Creative Seed, will feature local community groups, dazzling costumers, family-friendly entertainment, the dazzling Spark! drumming group and a sensational fireworks finale.

Families can also get into the festive spirit with the Civic Carol Concert involving talented local schoolchildren, when it returns in its traditional format on Monday 5 December, 7pm, at Temple Park Centre. Tickets cost £5 each and are available from Shop @ The Word in South Shields and from participating schools.

Crowds at Jarrow's Christmas Lights switch on, at Jarrow Town Hall.

Santa will be taking special visits from children at his Grotto in Haven Point throughout December.

Bands and school choirs will also be returning to town centres to help spread some festive cheer as people go about their Christmas shopping and a range of festive entertainment and activities such as arts and crafts will take place at libraries, including The Word, Hebburn Central, Jarrow Focus and Cleadon Park.