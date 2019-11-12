Everything you need to know about South Tyneside Christmas Fair this weekend

The borough’s Christmas festivities will get underway as South Tyneside Christmas Fair returns to South Shields on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17.

The seventh annual fair will take place at Haven Point leisure complex, where businesses from across the North East will set up stalls over the centre’s two floors.

Entry to the event is free, and shoppers can expect to find gifts from a wide range of stalls, including arts and crafts, jeweller and trinkets, from some of the region’s top local producers.

There will also be Christmas decorations and a selection of seasonal food and drink on offer to get visitors in the festive spirit.

“The Christmas Fair is extremely popular with both residents and visitors to the Borough. It’s a wonderful opportunity to find unique Christmas gifts for your family and friends whilst enjoying a great day out full of festivities,” said Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Norman Dick.

“Some of the region’s most talented artists, sellers and producers will be showcasing their festive goods including an excellent choice of gifts, treats and trinkets.”

The Christmas fair, which will take place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, has been organised by South Tyneside Council in partnership with Groundwork South and North Tyneside.

Andrew Watts, chief executive of Groundwork South and North Tyneside, added: "The fair is a great way to promote small and community enterprises selling a range of bespoke gifts. It’s also a great opportunity to spend a day in South Tyneside explore the fair, amazing coastline and local shops."

The annual Christmas Fair forms part of South Tyneside’s Christmas Wonderland programme of entertainment for families to enjoy throughout the festive period, including three festive lights switch-on events, the famous Camel Parade in South Shields on Friday, December 6 and the annual South Tyneside Civic Carol Concert on Monday, December 3.