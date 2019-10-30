First look inside Jade Thirlwall's new Red Door bar in South Shields ahead of opening

Bar tender Jack Bogie preparing cocktails at Little Mix Jade Thirlwall new venue Red Door on Ocean Road.

Red Door, formerly Amari Beach, in Ocean Road, South Shields, hit the headlines at the weekend when Jade celebrated the end of the North East leg of the band’s LM5 Tour at her new bar with fellow band mates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Newcastle United’s Andy Carroll and fellow South Shields singing star Joe McElderry.

And from 5pm on Saturday, November 2, the general public will be able to try out the extensive cocktail list and DJ sets for themselves.

Ahead of the opening, we had a look around the site which has been completely transformed with a £500,000 investment that has created 15 jobs for the area, as well as recruitment for a further 10 positions.

Little Mix Jade Thirlwall new venue Red Door on Ocean Road.

Lee Lynch, managing director of Red Door Ltd who operate the bar on behalf of Jade who owns the building, said: “We’ve had an amazing response to the bar so far. Jade is a local girl who really wants to generate jobs and kick start the scene here, so to have her as a business partner is fantastic.”

Red Door is a sister site to bars in Liverpool and Chester and Lee says its ethos is to appeal to all ages by offering good service and an imaginative drinks list, which is available from early afternoon through to late night partying.

Speaking about Jade’s party, Lee said: “She had a fantastic time and really worked the room. She was here to the end and we practically had to kick her out. If the music career ever came to an end, she could definitely go into hospitality.”

Signature drinks you can look out for at Red Door include the Breaking Badass which is flambéed, the Gin Zombie which has three types of gin instead of rum and the Strawberry and Rhubarb Martini, which is a twist on the Pornstar Martini.

Jade also owns the upstairs House of Diamonds site and there are plans to turn that into a nightclub next year.

Operations Manager Nick Spencer and Operations Director of Red Door ahead of the open

Little Mix at Red Door last weekend