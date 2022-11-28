Festivities are officially under way in the town after an early evening of celebration at the annual Christmas lights switch-on event.

Children from St Aloysius RC Primary School choir helped warm the spirits on the cold and gloomy evening by performing festive songs and carols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entertainer Mr Merlin also helped bring cheer to the crowds at the event.

Hebburn Christmas lights switch on from South Tyneside Council leader Cllr Tracey Dixon, Mayoress Jean Copp, Cllr Richard Porthouse and Santa Claus with his Elf.

Most Popular

It followed similar switch-on events in South Shields and Jarrow last week.

Leader of South Tyneside Council, Cllr Tracey Dixon, said: “Our lights switch-on events in South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow really set the scene for Christmas and help to spread much needed cheer across the borough. We have also expanded our festive lighting displays to include more of our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming the people of South Tyneside and beyond to help get the festive celebrations off to a spectacular start. I’m sure all those who attend will have a brilliant time.”

Hebburn has also regained its popular shooting star light feature, which sits on the roundabout at the junction of Mill Lane and Leam Lane welcoming people to South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebburn Christmas lights switch on.

The pair of stars, joined together by a trail of lights, were among decorations which fell into disrepair in recent years, going unreplaced or repaired due to costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further festive events are due to take place in South Tyneside, with one of the highlights being the Christmas Wonderland Parade, on Friday 9 December, at 5pm, Ocean Road, South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade, choreographed by Creative Seed, will feature community groups, family-friendly entertainment, the dazzling Spark! drumming group, with fireworks finale finale to conclude proceedings.

Hebburn Christmas lights switch on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can also get into the festive spirit with the Civic Carol Concert involving talented local schoolchildren, when it returns in its traditional format on Monday 5 December, 7pm, at Temple Park Centre. Tickets cost £5 each and are available from Shop @ The Word in South Shields and from participating schools.