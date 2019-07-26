Midge Ure & Nick Heyward: Everything you need to know about the next South Tyneside Festival gig
Midge Ure & Nick Heyward are set to take crowds on a trip down memory lane in the penultimate free South Tyneside Festival concert at Bents Park.
Ahead of their appearance on Sunday we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the gig.
When: Sunday, July 28. Gates open at noon for Priority Plus ticket holders and 12.45pm for general admission.
Support: They will be supported by North East band The Breakfast Club, who will cover a number of much loved tracks from the ‘80s.
Setlist: We’re expecting a raft of ‘80s hits. Midge Ure is best known for being the frontman of Ultravox and for his part in the world-famous Band Aid single and subsequent Live Aid and Live 8 concerts. Widely regarded as one of the seminal artists of the 70s and 80s, the multi-award winning singer-songwriter has also enjoyed huge success as a solo artist, with his latest album Orchestrated reaching a top ten position on the Amazon UK chart.
Nick Heyward, who found fame as the frontman of Haircut One Hundred and previously performed at Bents Park during the 2003 series. Nick released four top ten singles with the new wave band, including Love Plus One and Fantastic Day, before leaving in 1982 to embark on a successful solo career.
Cost: The concerts are free to attend but those looking to secure prime viewing positions could have purchased a Priority Plus ticket, which cost £6. They were only available to buy up until seven days before the event.
Food & drink: There’s a limited amount of food and drink stalls on the park site.
Weather: The weather for South Shields on Sunday is expected to be 19C with a high chance of showers.
Who else is performing this summer: Gabrielle will be the final act in this summer’s series of free concerts, with a gig on August 4.