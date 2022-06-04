A whole host of street parties, picnics, shows, fairs and public events has been taking place across South Tyneside to mark 70 years of Her Majesty.

Today, June 4 the Queen has been watching Epsom Derby Day at home in ‘comfy clothes’, according to her granddaughter Zara Tindall, after watching the special Jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral from Windsor Castle on television yesterday, following a busy first day of festivities.

A service of thanksgiving also took place at St Hilda’s Church in South Shields town centre on Saturday, and St Peter’s Church in Harton Village hosted a summer fete.

The Jubilee festival in Frederick Street, South Shields, on Saturday.

One of the biggest events taking place in South Tyneside on Saturday, however, was the Frederick Street Jubilee Festival, where traders joined together to host a right royal bash which saw more than 1000 people attend.

Organiser Sheena Carmichael from hair salon Jazz said: “Today has been absolutely amazing, beyond what I could have imagined. The traders have been superb and the Gospel choir were phenomenal, I am so proud of everyone.

"The members of the public out did themselves and it truly was a traditional, multi-cultural event which was unique and joyful. People in South Shields love to support things and today we’ve all supported local traders which has just given everybody a boost.

Sheena Owen (left) and Elizabeth O'Biren at the jubilee street party in Tennyson Avenue, Boldon Colliery, on Saturday.

"There were smiling faces everywhere and some people haven’t been out properly in years so we are just blown away and thankful for all the support.”

Other events across the borough included street parties in Tennyson Avenue in Boldon Colliery, and Ruskin Crescent in South Shields where residents got together for food, games and even a live DJ.

Danny and Lisa McHale at Ruskin Crescent said: “It’s not the sort of thing you can do all the time so it’s nice to all get together and what better time to celebrate than for the Queen’s Jubilee.

"The party is flowing and we’ve got bouncy castles for the kids and then the DJ later on. It has been a fantastic day especially after the pandemic, I think we’ve forgotten how to get together as a community so it’s been a nice, big occasion.”

Komor Uddin, a trader in Frederick Street, at the jubilee festival on Saturday.

Street party in Tennyson Avenue, Boldon Colliery, on Saturday.