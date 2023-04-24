With three bank holidays in May and summer approaching, the season for holidays and day trips is nearly here and these big events in the North East are getting ready to welcome locals and visitors.
The weather may not be playing its part, but summer is within touching distance now. With May very nearly here we are taking a look at some of the top events coming up across the North East for families to get involved in over the coming months.
Whether you are looking for free days out or a full weekend out the house, there is plenty to get involved with across the North East and these are some of our top picks in no particular order.
1. The Great North Run
Every year the region welcomes runners from across the UK and beyond to take part in the Great North Run. The famous half marathon sees aroud 60,000 people tackle the route between Newcastle and South Shields and some charity places are still available. If you don't fancy the 13.1 miles you can cheer on the runners throughout the route! This year's Great North Run is on Sunday, September 10. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Photo: Ian Forsyth
2. Tall Ships Race 2023
Last in the North East in 2018 when a stage stopped in Sunderland, the Tall Ships Race is back in the region this summer. From Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 9 boats are expected to reach Hartlepool's coast with festivities already planned. Free live music will come from Maximo Park, The Whalers and more on the festival programme to be announced in the coming weeks. (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
3. Durham Miners'
Locally known as 'the big meet,' the Durham Miners' Gala happens on the second Saturday of July each year and ill be happening on Saturday, July 8 in 2023. It is a huge weekend in the city of Durham calendar and is something everyone in the North East should see at least once! (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Photo: Ian Forsyth
4. South Tyneside Festival
Music fans can also enjoy free sets in South Tyneside this year with The Vamps, Jason Donovan and more all playing at Bents Park in South Shields. Tickets are available online with the series of gigs kicking off on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Stu Norton