News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
8 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
8 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
9 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
10 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
10 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
There is so much to enjoy across the North East this summer!There is so much to enjoy across the North East this summer!
There is so much to enjoy across the North East this summer!

North East summer events 2023: Seven events and day trips to attend with family this summer including Hartlepool Tall Boats and South Shields summer festival

With three bank holidays in May and summer approaching, the season for holidays and day trips is nearly here and these big events in the North East are getting ready to welcome locals and visitors.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST

The weather may not be playing its part, but summer is within touching distance now. With May very nearly here we are taking a look at some of the top events coming up across the North East for families to get involved in over the coming months.

Whether you are looking for free days out or a full weekend out the house, there is plenty to get involved with across the North East and these are some of our top picks in no particular order.

Every year the region welcomes runners from across the UK and beyond to take part in the Great North Run. The famous half marathon sees aroud 60,000 people tackle the route between Newcastle and South Shields and some charity places are still available. If you don't fancy the 13.1 miles you can cheer on the runners throughout the route! This year's Great North Run is on Sunday, September 10. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

1. The Great North Run

Every year the region welcomes runners from across the UK and beyond to take part in the Great North Run. The famous half marathon sees aroud 60,000 people tackle the route between Newcastle and South Shields and some charity places are still available. If you don't fancy the 13.1 miles you can cheer on the runners throughout the route! This year's Great North Run is on Sunday, September 10. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Photo: Ian Forsyth

Photo Sales
Last in the North East in 2018 when a stage stopped in Sunderland, the Tall Ships Race is back in the region this summer. From Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 9 boats are expected to reach Hartlepool's coast with festivities already planned. Free live music will come from Maximo Park, The Whalers and more on the festival programme to be announced in the coming weeks. (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Tall Ships Race 2023

Last in the North East in 2018 when a stage stopped in Sunderland, the Tall Ships Race is back in the region this summer. From Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 9 boats are expected to reach Hartlepool's coast with festivities already planned. Free live music will come from Maximo Park, The Whalers and more on the festival programme to be announced in the coming weeks. (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Photo Sales
Locally known as 'the big meet,' the Durham Miners' Gala happens on the second Saturday of July each year and ill be happening on Saturday, July 8 in 2023. It is a huge weekend in the city of Durham calendar and is something everyone in the North East should see at least once! (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

3. Durham Miners'

Locally known as 'the big meet,' the Durham Miners' Gala happens on the second Saturday of July each year and ill be happening on Saturday, July 8 in 2023. It is a huge weekend in the city of Durham calendar and is something everyone in the North East should see at least once! (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Photo: Ian Forsyth

Photo Sales
Music fans can also enjoy free sets in South Tyneside this year with The Vamps, Jason Donovan and more all playing at Bents Park in South Shields. Tickets are available online with the series of gigs kicking off on Sunday, July 9.

4. South Tyneside Festival

Music fans can also enjoy free sets in South Tyneside this year with The Vamps, Jason Donovan and more all playing at Bents Park in South Shields. Tickets are available online with the series of gigs kicking off on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:North EastSouth Shields