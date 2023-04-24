1 . The Great North Run

Every year the region welcomes runners from across the UK and beyond to take part in the Great North Run. The famous half marathon sees aroud 60,000 people tackle the route between Newcastle and South Shields and some charity places are still available. If you don't fancy the 13.1 miles you can cheer on the runners throughout the route! This year's Great North Run is on Sunday, September 10. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Photo: Ian Forsyth