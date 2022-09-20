The free outdoor cinemas use electricity generated entirely from the audience who pedal ordinary cycles which are provided and already attached to specially adapted generators.

Luca will be screened at Carr Ellison Park, Hebburn, on Friday, September 23.

The Greatest Showman will be shown at Cornthwaite Park, Whitburn, on Saturday, September 24,

Picture c/o Electric Pedals.

And The Goonies will be screened at North Marine Park in South Shields on Sunday, September 25.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “These outdoor bicycle-powered cycle cinemas are a first for the region and we are incredibly excited to be able to stage them in South Tyneside.

“The interactive innovative film showing is completely powered by the cyclists.

“With sustainability and renewable technology high on the agenda, we hope that these unique events will help people think about the small things they can do to reduce their own carbon footprint, from saving energy to using more eco-friendly forms of transport.

“This is brilliant opportunity for families to do something fun, fully immerse themselves in a great film under the stars and enjoy some exercise in our green spaces at the same time.”

The cycle cinemas are being provided by Electric Pedals and are completely human powered and off the grid.

All screenings start from 7pm to 7.30pm, subject to light levels. Entry is free. No booking required.

For further information about the cycle cinema events in South Tyneside, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk