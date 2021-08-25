The Prince of Wales on Calf Close Lane is looking forward to entertaining families with a range of fun activities on Sunday, August 29.

The event will run from 12pm until 5pm, offering the likes of face painting and glitter tattoos, as well as games such as Mario Kart and hook the duck for youngsters.

Pool tournaments, tomobolas and raffles will also be held throughout the day in an effort to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Prince of Wales is to hold a Macmillan fundraising fun day. From left Abi Laidler and assistant manager Natasha Bell.

Staff member Nicola Cooke said: "We always pick a charity to support on our fun day every year and this year it is Macmillan.

“It will be our first one since the start of Covid.

“We want to spread the word so we can raise as much money as we can for Macmillan.

"We have had a lot of donations from local businesses and the local community.

"If anyone else would be interested in donating any more amazing prizes we'd really appreciate it.

"It's been amazing seeing the local community come together for such an amazing cause.”

Macmillan provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

Nicola added: “The event runs from 12pm to 5pm, but people are more than welcome to stay and enjoy our new menu which just started last week and will run until 9pm.”

Anyone who is able to donate a raffle prize can drop it off at the pub or call 0191 489 5537.