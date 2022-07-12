The runs will take place around the idyllic coastal setting of Souter Lighthouse and The Leas, in South Shields, with runners of all abilities encouraged to take part.

Athletes will cross the start line of the 10 mile route on Sunday, August 7, providing a training opportunity for those preparing to take their place in the Great North Run in September, while the 10km course, on Saturday, August 6, will be on offer for anyone seeking a less challenging option.

The runs are organised by South Shields running group Eat, Run, Sleep, which was founded by Luke Adams, in 2011.

The South Shields 10 mile run, last year

He said: “Both the 10 mile and the 10km are really good events as training for the Great North Run a month later. It can help you see where you’re at and running along the coastline with nice views is always a good thing.

“The 10 mile might be a bit far for some, so we have the 10k as well which will be a bit more manageable for some people.

"We have runners of all levels from beginners right to as experienced as you can be and it’s good to have these events to give people targets and something to work towards throughout the year.”

Runners celebrating at the end of last years run

Run, Sleep, Eat aims to help beginners get into running and build a community sharing the benefits and enjoyment regular running brings.

Since launching it has developed into a successful fitness business, receiving regional awards for running coaching and running events from England Athletics.

The South Shields 10km and 10 mile runs have taken place every year since 2014, apart from 2020, when it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the events took place with staggered start times due to Covid restrictions, but this year will be returning to normal, with the 10 mile event starting at 9am and the 10k course beginning at 10am.

Souter Lighthouse, South Shields