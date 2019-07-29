South Tyneside Festival 2019: What's still to come on this summer's programme
South Tyneside Festival is well underway, providing entertainment for the whole family. But what’s left to come?
This year’s event has already seen a fantastic line-up for the free concerts at Bents Park and thousands have descended on the borough to enjoy a range of events.
Live music has entertained the crowds as families have headed into South Shields – and the sometimes-dull weather has not stopped the fun.
The festival officially kicked off for 2019 on Saturday, July 6 with a space-themed carnival parade featuring dancing, costumes and creatures for both parents and children to enjoy.
Bents Park has also hosted three of its four summer concerts – with the final chapter set to take place this weekend with singer-songwriter Gabrielle.
The gigs have attracted crowds with huge headliners Marti Pellow, Lightning Seeds and Phats & Small, Midge Ure and Nick Heyward plus support acts.
The final weekend of live music will take place on Sunday, August 4 but what is left to see at South Tyneside Festival?
*Local brass bands will assemble at the Sandhaven Amphitheatre every Sunday until September for performances between 2pm and 4pm.
*Free games and activities will feature a host of performers at the Amphitheatre on August 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20 and 22 between 2pm and 4pm.
*Multi-platinum artist Gabrielle is set to headline the final South Tyneside Festival Sunday concert on Sunday, August 4 at Bents Park. She is known for her classic singles Dreams, Rise and Out of Reach.
*Lee Gray, a Shields-born musician, will be supporting her on the day along with Chloe Rose, a talented 18-year-old, Groovetrain, a 7-piece funk soul band and Shields' diva Jen Cherene.
*Live music will continue in the area at South Marine Park on Saturday afternoons from 2pm to 4pm with Cats Night Out, Little Big Band, The Gaslighters, Barely Human and Rose Parade still to perform until September.
For more information, visit the South Tyneside Council website to view the festival programme in full.