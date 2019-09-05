Your chance to tee off with Sunderland AFC stars at golf day
Sunderland supporters have a chance to play golf with the club’s first-team players and staff.
The Sunderland AFC Golf Day at the George Washington Hotel and Golf Club, takes place on Monday, September 9. It will be an 18-team event with two team slots still available for the contest.
The event will see the 18 groups of four go head-to-head, with each group including a representative from Sunderland AFC.
A selection of first team players and staff will be competing alongside board members of the club, as well as former Sunderland players. The star guest will be SAFC manager Jack Ross, who will be there to attend the close-of-play presentation.
Tickets for the remaining slots are priced at £500 plus VAT for three-player packages. An SAFC representative will make up the foursome.
Benefits include a welcome barbecue buffet with drinks, a driving range and putting green warm-up, 18 holes of golf, four ball shotgun start, prizes for nearest the pin, longest drive, hole in one and best and worst performers.
There will also be a post-golf drinks reception, a three-course dinner served in the Orangery and a close-of-play presentation.
The golf course manager Bill Michie said: “We’ve always had strong links with Sunderland Football Club, including hosting the former SAFC players’ golf day, and it’s no surprise this event has proven so popular.
Accommodation is also available upon request. To book a team spot, contact sharon.ewart@safc.com or call 07387 022 384.